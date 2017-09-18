Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Majority of charity data will be obsolete under GDPR says W8 Data study

Posted by on 18 September 2017 in News
Up to three quarters of the donor held by charities will become unusable on 25th May 2018, according to W8 Data.

W8 Data conducted an audit and found that only 25 per cent of existing donor data meets the requirements specified under .

Its audit also found that one in three charity marketing campaigns are now focused around securing compliant consents, with donor acquisition, donor retention and brand building now taking a back seat. Additionally, the research found that only 35 per cent of organisations in general currently have a regular data cleansing process in place that includes suppression, deduplication and permission management.

Dave Lee, Director, W8 Data said:

“It’s unsurprising that re-permissioning campaigns are rocketing as charities are waking up to the realisation that much of their data will be useless come May 2018. However, what is crucial moving forwards is that the opted in data is quality checked and well maintained, otherwise it risks becoming uncompliant and unusable. The fact that two thirds of organisations are currently failing to regularly refresh their data speaks volumes and under GDPR is something that is going to have to change.”

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

