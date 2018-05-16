Payment innovations to be key theme of IoF Technology Group conference

The Institute of Fundraising Technology Group’s annual conference next month will feature payment innovation as one of its four core themes.

The one-day event, sponsored by MyLife Digital, takes place on Friday 8 June at America Square Conference Centre near Aldgate, central London.

Payment innovation

Amazon’s Karen Pepper will kick off the day with a keynote speech on new payment technology for charities.

The theme will be continued throughout the day in the payment innovations stream, featuring case studies from Médecins Sans Frontières, the Royal British Legion and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. These sessions will cover topics ranging from contactless community fundraising to blockchain.

Business processes

The afternoon keynote will be presented by Liz Curry who will explore whether GDPR is more like oil – helping us strike it rich and making heroes of data teams; or asbestos – dooming us to years spent cleaning up the mess.

Curry is now a GDPR consultant having worked in senior CRM and business planning roles at Comic Relief for 20 years.

The business processes track will feature Advanced’s David Eder draw on his experience of large-scale migration and implementation projects to showcase the business process as linchpin and saviour. How the British Heart Foundation wards off duplicate records to keep their database clean, mean and fully compliant will be explained.

Julie Pitt will reveal the hidden costs of poor data, and share details of low-cost tools that will help charities tackle their own data gremlins.

Aris Tsontzos will explain the processes required to support a charity’s data retention policy.

CRM and building blocks

The perennial challenge of CRM procurement and implementation will be covered by another stream.

In response to perennial demand, this stream will give solid advice on CRM procurement and implementation.

Speakers will include Dawn Varley on “the secrets of CRM that nobody ever tells you about”, and Harrison’s Fund founder Alex Smith will talk about his experiences in choosing a donations platform.

Food for thought

The fourth stream will range widely. As well as a panel discussion on diversity and to what extent it affects fundraising, tech, Macmillan will relate their experience of using an online will-writing service, and Mast ICT will show how to throw data up into the cloud and “paint a rainbow with it in Power BI”.

Usurv will present the surprising reasons why donors do – and don’t – hit “submit”, and Mags Rivett of Make-A-Wish will share her insights on creating a digital strategy.

In addition to the four content streams, the event features time for networking, including lunch and a drinks reception. Last year 200 delegates attended the conference, from small and large charities.

There will also be a supplier exhibition, at which the event’s sponsors will appear, including Wood for Trees, Access Group, Care2 and Mast ICT. Some of the sponsors will give lunchtime talks.

Tickets are available for the IoF Technology Conference. This year there is an extra discount this year for small charities (income under £1m/year).