Landmark Trust offers 50 short breaks for free to charities

Historic buildings charity The Landmark Trust is offering 50 free stays in its remarkable buildings to charities and their beneficiaries.

The breaks are available between 12 to 19 March 2018 in selected ‘Landmarks’, the historic buildings that were at risk that the Trust has helped restore.

Applications for the breaks are open to registered charities, educational institutions and not-for-profit organisations who are applying on behalf of:

deserving individuals who they vouch would especially benefit from a stay in a Landmark

individuals who would benefit from away time to study the building, or

their own management to develop their not-for-profit activities.

50 for Free is being run for the fifth year in succession. The initiative is designed to bring “the restorative benefits of a stay in a Landmark to those who need them most, but could not necessarily afford to book”.

SEE ALSO: Points of Light Award to Room to Reward founder

The feedback to the charity form benefiting groups and individuals in past years “proves the worth of such breaks, providing enjoyment, respite and inspiration”.

These beneficiaries have enjoyed many different activities during their stays: walking, playing games, canal boat trips, fossil hunting, star-gazing, and simply taking time to talk, reflect, comfort others and self-heal. A Landmark stay can help in so many different ways.

The scheme costs £18,000 to run and is made possible by donations from a small number of individuals whom the charity approached for help. Funding for the 2018 stays has not yet been confirmed but the Trust is expecting to hear from a grantmaking trust it approached with a request for multi-year support.

The closing date for applications to 50 for Free is midnight on Sunday 3 December 2017.

431 total views, 25 views today