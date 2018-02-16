Macmillan volunteers thanked at special Buckingham Palace reception

Macmillan Cancer Support volunteers went to a special reception at Buckingham Palace this month to celebrate their efforts.

180 volunteers from across the country were invited to a special reception at Buckingham Palace and recognised by HRH The Prince of Wales, Macmillan’s Patron, for their hard work and achievements. The volunteers invited were a mixture of people who have won a Macmillan volunteer award over the past three years and other people Macmillan’s volunteer managers thought should be put forward. They also included staff from the charity’s corporate partners Argos, Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery, Boots, Wilko, M&S, Travis Perkins and npower.

Sam Schiaffino and Linda Owen from npower have been supporting Macmillan’s Buddy Scheme for four years. They regularly help people affected by cancer both practically and emotionally, lending a hand with the shopping or sitting down for a cup of tea and a chat. Eve Oliver and Donna Brown, also from npower, have been offering their support on the telephone, spending an hour a week speaking to cancer patients.

Schiaffino said:

“It was a fantastic night and I am so proud to be one of the volunteers recognised out of so many people who volunteer for Macmillan Cancer Support. It was an absolute honour to be invited to Buckingham Palace to meet and speak to HRH The Prince of Wales. It’s definitely something I will never forget and will cherish forever.”

Main image: Macmillan npower volunteers