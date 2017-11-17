Waitrose offers five gourmet dinners to community groups

Supermarket Waitrose is offering volunteers and community groups the chance to win one of five dinner parties. The food will be cooked by a top chef or chefs near to each winner’s location.

Waitrose is inviting nominations for people who deserve such a thank you. “They might be hard-working volunteers whose efforts go unsung. Or staff at a caring organisation who’ve gone the extra mile. Or they might be a group of like-minded people who meet up regularly, perhaps to sing, read or walk.”

The dinner parties will be held in 2018.

Locations for the parties will be chosen by Waitrose, with the aim of enabling between 10 and 30 people to be invited to each.

Celebrity chefs

Chefs who are taking part in the thank you scheme include Great British Bake Off star Martha Collison, Michelin-starred Atul Kochhar, and twins David and Stephen Flynn, also known as The Happy Pear.

Each will cook their speciality cuisine. Collison will provide afternoon tea, Kochhar will cook an Indian-themed meal, and The Happy Pear will focus on vegetarian and vegan dishes.

How to nominate?

In this case Waitrose defines community groups as:

formal groups like choirs, book clubs or ramblers groups, or a sports team or members of a dance club; or

like choirs, book clubs or ramblers groups, or a sports team or members of a dance club; or unofficial groups, such as a collection of people who have got together to help someone else or have survived a tough year.

Nominations must be made via the Waitrose website. Entrants will need to tell Waitrose about the group of people they would invite, why they deserve a meal cooked for them, and whereabouts they are in the UK so that dates and venues can be arranged.

Entries can be made until midnight on Sunday 10 December 2017.

More ways to thank volunteers

528 total views, 528 views today