Yorkshire homelessness charity hosts first supporter awards

Yorkshire homelessness charity Simon on the Streets has celebrated its supporters by hosting its first dedicated party and awards.

Simon on the Streets organised the event to celebrate its dedicated supporters who go the extra mile to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity, which supports those sleeping rough or at risk of rough sleeping in Leeds, Bradford and Huddersfield.

More than 60 people attended the inaugural Simon on the Streets Supporter and Volunteer awards, with the charity’s two longest-serving volunteers, Steve Taylor and Alastair Bowie, who have collectively been working with the charity for 36 years receiving the award for Long-Term Contribution.

Sam Toolsie, who continuously supports the charity through giving her time and skills, including photographing the majority of the charity’s events, was awarded the Outstanding Contribution award, while Peter Haughton was named as the Most Enthusiastic Volunteer award, due to always being happy and willing to help the charity with anything it needs.

The award for the Most Innovative Fundraising Idea went to David Stoneman, who raised funds for the charity and also broke a Guinness World Record for the fastest person to run the London Marathon in their pyjamas.

Leeds-based businessman Tim Collins received the award for Most Innovative Corporate Support. Collins has raised substantial funds for the charity as part of his business’s corporate social responsibility initiative, the ‘Pay Fair’ scheme. Through the scheme Collins suggests an hourly rate, and any payments made above the hourly rate are donated directly to Simon on the Streets. He also recently marked the company’s success by donating the full payment received from its 500th client.

The final award for Faith in Humanity was granted to Manjit Kaur, who runs Manjit’s Kitchen in Leeds Kirkgate Market. Following being racially and physically abused by a homeless woman, Kaur decided to turn the negative experience into something positive by organising a raffle for the charity, which has now raised almost £6000 and gained widespread coverage.

Gordon Laing, General Manager at Simon on the Streets, said:

“It was great to be able to show our supporters how much we appreciate them and especially provide awards for a couple of those that have gone above and beyond to help over the last few years. “We’re delighted that so many people came along to celebrate with us. With homelessness so prominent across the region, it’s really great to see people come together to support our work in helping homeless people turn their lives around.”

Main image: Award winner David Stoneman and Gordon Laing