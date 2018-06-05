Record 250 groups receive Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

A record 250 voluntary groups from across the UK have received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for their work in their communities.

Awarded on 2 June, winners this year range from FISH Neighbourhood Cafe, an organisation situated in Barnes, Mortlake and East Sheen in Greater London, which combats loneliness and social isolation in older and vulnerable people, to The Monday Night Club, which provides social opportunities and sport activities for adults with learning difficulties in Worcestershire, and the Wirrel’s Claire House, which supports seriously and terminally ill children and their families.

It's a Monday but we've got a lot to celebrate! 🎉🎉 It's not only #VolunteersWeek, we've also been honoured with the @QueensAwardVS! This is a huge is achievement and recognises the contribution our volunteers make to help support all of our children. #QAVS2018 pic.twitter.com/9PTElSiVMf — Claire House (@ClaireHouse) June 4, 2018

The national honour was created by the Queen to mark the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and recognises outstanding contributions made to local communities by groups of volunteers. It is the highest award given to volunteer groups across the UK to recognise exceptional service within their communities, and recipients are announced each year on 2 June: the anniversary of the Queen’s Coronation.

Any volunteer-led group made of two or more people can be nominated for the award, and nominations for the 2019 awards close on 14 September 2018.

Sir Martyn Lewis, The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service Independent Committee Chair, and former broadcast journalist said:

“This year’s record number of Queen’s Award awardees are a powerful testimony to the remarkable achievements and innovative ideas which characterise volunteering in the UK. They prove that, more than ever, volunteers beavering away at grassroots level are the active lifeblood of our communities, identifying all kinds of problems and issues and tackling them with enthusiasm, talent and a high degree of success. “The recipients of the Queen’s Award are at the very top of a formidable volunteering movement in the UK involving millions of our citizens, and going from strength to strength.”

The full list can be accessed from the .Gov.uk site.