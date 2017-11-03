Symbolic stays in devastated homes raise over £500,000 for Mexican earthquake appeal

A campaign raising funds to rebuild earthquake-damaged Mexico has raised over £500,000 by asking people to book symbolic stays in the country.

The Arriba México campaign is raising funds for CADENA to rebuild homes in the states of Morelos, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Mexico City. The campaign has been created by two creative directors from Mexico City agency Anonimo. Through a website designed to resemble the likes of AirBnB, it asks people to book a symbolic stay in a house, apartment or room devastated by September’s earthquake with 100% of the proceeds going to the charity.

The site lists ‘available’ properties with a photo of the devastated ruin and details. Prices start at €2 per night for a room in Colomy Navarte in CDMX, to €22 per night for a house in Juchitån, Oaxaca, up to €112 per night for a penthouse in the City of Mexico. Visitors to the site can donate in Mexican pesos, US dollars or Euros.

So far the appeal has raised $664,940.00 (roughly £509,277). CADENA is using the funds to implement its reconstruction plan, which will be carried out in two phases. Firstly, to provide temporary shelters to people who were left homeless. Each shelter will house 5 people and includes tents, beds, lamps, pantry, kitchen kit, stove and water filter. Secondly, the funds will go towards the reconstruction of homes in the most affected areas of the country.

.@LRZague te invitamos a armar 1 #CadenaxMéxico donando en https://t.co/7jS0ACRhug y retando a 2 personas a no romper la cadena. Le entras? — ArribaMéxico (@ArribaMexicoOrg) October 20, 2017

