Turkish Airlines partners with Love Army for Somalia to provide food aid

Turkish Airlines has delivered its second cargo plane of food supplies to Somalia in partnership with the Love Army for Somalia campaign.

Love Army for Somalia is spearheaded by social media stars Jérome Jarre, Casey Neistat and actor Ben Stiller. As the only international airline that flies to Somalia, Turkish Airlines has unique access to getting emergency food support to the country, which is suffering from a drought.

Earlier in the year, Jarre sent a Tweet asking Turkish Airlines directly whether they would send a cargo plane filled with food to Somalia. The airline’s first delivery took place in March, with 60 tons of nutritional supplements designed specifically for children sent to Mogadishu for immediate distribution.

Its second shipment of food, an additional 60 tons of the nutritional supplements for children, was delivered to Somalia on 15th August.

Mr. M. İlker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee said:

“We gladly joined the global movement #LoveArmyForSomalia, contributing a cargo flight as well as food and supplies to the people of Somalia. Now we are delivering 60 tons of food for Somalian children. We take pride in our corporate responsibility projects that extend a helping hand to the African people.”

