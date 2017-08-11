easyJet releases charity album of sleep-inducing jet engine noise

easyJet has announced a new route to the ‘land of nod’ with the release of ‘Jet Sounds’; a charity single and album comprised entirely of engine noise, which will see all proceeds donated to charity.

Jet Sounds is released today (Friday 11th August) and was recorded at 39,000ft en-route from London Gatwick to Nice. It features the harmonics of a pair of CFM56, twin spool, high bypass, turbo fan engines. All proceeds will go to The Children’s Sleep Charity with Jet Sounds available to download as a single for 0.79p and an album which features an extended cut for £7.99 from iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play.

The release was inspired by research showing that white noise can help to send people to sleep by allowing the brain to block out sleep interruptions by displacing background noise and loud interruptive sounds such as traffic, snoring and barking dogs.

Sleep expert Dr Sandra L Wheatley, who consulted on the album’s production said:

“The soft, repetitive, ambient drone of white noise can drown out sounds, gently settle the brain and aid the on-set of sleep. There is also strong evidence that it can dampen out disruptive noises that can disturb our slumber. The low throb of a powerful jet engine is ideal for this. easyJet have captured the perfect tones for the release.”

Limited edition vinyl prints are also available exclusively via easyJet’s Twitter page, and a ten-hour video recording is available via easyJet’s YouTube channel.

