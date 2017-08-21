ShelterBox asks people to hold a candlelit fundraising feast

ShelterBox is asking people to host candlelit fundraising feasts this winter to raise money for families made homeless by conflict and natural disaster in the charity’s winter campaign, Shine for ShelterBox, which launches on 6th November.

ShelterBox is calling on individuals, chefs, restaurants and community groups across the country to get involved following last year’s campaign, which raised over £36,500, helping over 5,000 families.

The majority of last year’s funds came from individuals running candlelit feasts at home and restaurants running special Shine events, but also included almost £7,000 from 12 Rotary groups running candlelit suppers and over £3,000 from faith and community groups running events.

Supporters included celebrity chefs Rick Stein, Oliver Rowe, Olia Hercules, and venues including Carousel London, The Candlelight Club in London and St Michael’s Mount in Cornwall. Chefs Dan Doherty and Signe Johansen also created recipes for the Shine for ShelterBox magazine, and actress Sharon Horgan provided a voiceover for a film about the campaign.

This year’s Shine for ShelterBox will build on last year’s campaign, with more support from high-profile chefs and venues, as well as special events in unusual locations. The charity will also be laying down a ‘Shine for ShelterBox Challenge’ to a selection of bloggers, chefs and celebrities that will ask them to create a meal for friends from the contents of a special ‘Shine’ box.

Lucy Holden from ShelterBox, said:

“When disasters strike and power lines go down, families are left vulnerable. That’s why, alongside our shelter aid, we provide lights that dispel the dark and help families in desperate circumstances feel a little bit safer. Shine for ShelterBox means more light for families, providing a bit of safety, hope and comfort when they need it most. “Light is at the center of our winter campaign. We want people to get together and have loads of candlelit, feasting fun, whilst also raising money for those made homeless by conflict and natural disaster.”

