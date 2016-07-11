Blessing of LEGO miners’ banners marks end of Durham Cathedral’s LEGO fundraising campaign

A set of miniature miners’ banners has been dedicated by the Bishop of Jarrow to mark the conclusion of Durham Cathedral’s LEGO fundraising campaign. The campaign began on 11 July 2013 and ends on 25 July 2016.

The dedication ceremony involved a tiny set of scaled down banners, which were carried by LEGO villagers and accompanied by a LEGO brass band, complete with tiny band uniforms. Durham Cathedral’s broderers created the tiny banners.

The dedication mirrors that of full-size banners which takes place in the Cathedral itself every year as part of the Miners’ Festival.

Durham Cathedral in LEGO is raising funds to support Open Treasure, the Cathedral’s £10.9 million visitor experience, telling the history of Durham Cathedral through its magnificent collections, which opens to the public on Saturday 23 July 2016.

Gaye Kirby, Head of Development at Durham Cathedral, said: