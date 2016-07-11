Blessing of LEGO miners’ banners marks end of Durham Cathedral’s LEGO fundraising campaign

A set of miniature miners’ banners has been dedicated by the Bishop of Jarrow to mark the conclusion of Durham Cathedral’s LEGO fundraising campaign. The campaign began on 11 July 2013 and ends on 25 July 2016.
The dedication ceremony involved a tiny set of scaled down banners, which were carried by LEGO villagers and accompanied by a LEGO brass band, complete with tiny band uniforms. Durham Cathedral’s broderers created the tiny banners.
The dedication mirrors that of full-size banners which takes place in the Cathedral itself every year as part of the Miners’ Festival.
Durham Cathedral in LEGO is raising funds to support Open Treasure, the Cathedral’s £10.9 million visitor experience, telling the history of Durham Cathedral through its magnificent collections, which opens to the public on Saturday 23 July 2016.
Gaye Kirby, Head of Development at Durham Cathedral, said:
“Since Durham Cathedral in LEGO was launched in July 2013, our aim had been to recreate the Miners’ Festival Service in LEGO.
“Seeing this come to fruition this weekend with these exquisitely produced miniature banners and the tiny brass band is a real delight and we were extremely grateful to the Bishop of Jarrow for leading the short dedication service.
“Both the Miners’ Festival Service and the LEGO project are real focal points for the community, so we always felt the two should be brought together. We hope now that the LEGO build is coming to an end that our community will join us in celebrating the fruits of the donations to the LEGO build, by visiting our world-class visitor experience, Open Treasure.”
