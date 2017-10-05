Localgiving opens 2017 Magic Little Grants scheme with initial £35,000 funding round

Localgiving has made its first funding round for its 2017 Magic Little Grants scheme by giving £35,000 to 72 local charities and community groups across the UK.

Run in association with the Postcode Community Trust, Localgiving’s Magic Little Grants scheme distributes small grants on behalf of grant makers to local charities and community groups. It has a simple application process with the aim of easing the process for grassroots organisations to access small amounts of funding to help launch or strengthen their services. This is the first round of grants for the 2017 scheme, with applications open until 31 October.

The current grants of £250 and £500 are open to charitable groups in Great Britain running sports or physical activities for their local community. Applicants must either be in their first year of operation or have an annual income under £50,000. Preference is given to projects that encourage social cohesion and help vulnerable or hard to reach groups to overcome barriers to participation in physical activities.

As well as receiving a Magic Little Grant, successful organisations are also given free annual membership with Localgiving. This gives them access to Localgiving’s online fundraising platform, fundraising resources and regular match fund campaigns such as Grow Your Tenner.

The scheme has received over 100 applications so far and awards have been made to a range of projects from Chair Zumba classes for over 60s, to autism friendly trampolining sessions, and amateur football clubs needing extra equipment ahead of the new season.

The Gratton Trust in Sutton Scotney received £500 to help provide subsidised tennis coaching to local residents. Margaret Sandford, Trustee of the Gratton Trust said:

“This application was by far the simplest I have ever completed. We are always trying to

source funding locally to invest in our community, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to

do so. We are so grateful that we have been provided with a grant from the Magic Little

Grants Fund to enable us to give something back to our community, to enable more people

to get into tennis and enjoy fun after school/work activities that are inclusive for all.”

Chris Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving said:

“Sports and physical activities are not only essential to our physical and mental wellbeing but can bring people and communities together. It is seldom recognised that the majority of groups offering these activities are actually very small, community run organisations – from community football clubs to exercise classes for hard-to-reach groups. Through these grants we are showing our recognition of these amazing local groups and the difference they make.”

Information on how to apply is available on the Magic Little Grants page.

