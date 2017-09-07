Localgiving to offer six months of matched giving to celebrate six years of Grow Your Tenner

Localgiving is offering to match monthly donation to its members up to £10 for a full six months with this year’s Grow Your Tenner campaign, to celebrate six years of the campaign.

This means that one-time donations made to a Localgiving member charity or community group via the Localgiving website during the campaign will be matched pound-for-pound by up to £10, while monthly donations set up during the campaign will be matched by up to £10. This matching will take place after the first six donations, and be applied to the following six donations.

Grow Your Tenner 2017 kicks off on 17 October at 10am and will run until the match funding runs out (or Thursday 16th November – whichever comes first).Grow Your Tenner 2017 currently has a total match fund pot of £200,000, with £100,000 available for matching one-time donations and £100,000 for matching monthly donations. During the campaign Localgiving members can access a maximum of £1,000 match funding from one-time donations and £4,000 for monthly donations.

Since 2012 Grow Your Tenner has raised over £6 million for local charities and community groups across the UK. Grow Your Tenner 2016 raised over £1 million for more than 1,300 groups.

Chris Dormer, Head of Business Development at Localgiving, said:

“Local charities and community groups offer essential services and support the most vulnerable people in society. Sadly their work often goes under the radar, making it hard for them to attract the funding they require. Our annual Grow Your Tenner campaign provides a great opportunity for communities to connect with their local groups and offer their support. “The campaign also encourages local charities and community groups to engage with online fundraising, a vital funding channel for groups looking to take control of their futures.”

In the run-up to Grow Your Tenner 2017 Localgiving will also be hosting a free webinar series with a special focus on helping groups attract new and regular donors.

Local charities and community groups from across UK can still sign up and participate in Grow Your Tenner 2017.

