Hospice UK & Masonic Charitable Foundation launch 2018 hospice grants programme

Hospice UK and the Masonic Charitable Foundation have launched a new grants programme for 2018 aimed at enabling hospices to develop and extend the reach of their bereavement support services.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF) will award a total of £150,000 worth of grants to hospices in England and Wales during 2018 through the programme, which will be managed by Hospice UK.

Grants of up to £20,000 are available to support a range of different projects enabling hospices to initiate, build or develop approaches to bereavement care. Examples of the kind of project that could be eligible for funding include the development of a ‘Man Shed’ project, for bereaved husbands, men caring for their partner and men coming to terms with their own terminal illness, or increasing the hours of a bereavement worker so they could run a new group for bereaved children.

In addition to the Hospice UK grants programme, the MCF will continue to donate to local hospices, amounting to £450,000 over the course of the coming year. Since 1984, MCF (and previously the Freemasons’ Grand Charity) has donated approximately £12.9 million to charitable hospices.

Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive of Hospice UK, said:

“We are delighted to be working with the Masonic Charitable Foundation on this new grants programme. Giving our grant programmes a strategic focus enables funders to target their money where it is most needed. This new programme will help make a big difference to the compassionate support provided by hospices to people dealing with grief and loss.”

David Innes, Chief Executive of the Masonic Charitable Foundation, added:

“Providing funding for hospices has been a priority for Freemasons for many years, and this new partnership will allow us to draw on Hospice UK’s extensive professional network and expert end of life care knowledge. Together we can deliver significant change to increase and develop the vital support available to bereaved people.”

3 total views, 3 views today