Charity Film Awards 2018 open for entries

Entries are open for the 2018 Charity Film Awards with a deadline of 30 September.

Over 100 entries have already been received from charities including RSPCA, Sense, YMCA, National Autistic Society and British Heart Foundation. Charities and CICs wishing to enter can do so on the Awards site.

The Charity Film Awards are free to enter and charities, agencies and supporters of the charity can nominate their videos. After the nomination process, there will be a public vote of all films entered, which will determine the final shortlist, which will then be judged by a panel of experts. The winners will then be announced at a gala event in London in March 2018.

According to the Charity Film Awards, the inaugural event saw thousands of donations made to charities that entered, over 65,000 members of public viewing and voting for their favourite films, over 150 pieces of PR coverage internationally and over 9 million reactions through social media. Winners included St John’s Ambulance, which won Charity Film of the Year for its Chokeables ad, and Soi Dog Foundation, which won the People’s Choice Award for Love Will Always Triumph Over Evil.

Categories

Films under five minutes in length: categories are based on the charity’s turnover for the latest financial year. These categories will be:

Start-Ups

0 – £10,000

£10,001 – £100,000

£100,001 – £500,000

£500,001 – £5,000,000

£5,000,001 – £50,000,000

£50,000,000+

Films over five minutes in length: There will be one category for all films over five minutes in length; however, depending on the volume of entries in this category this may be sub-divided at a later date. If so this will be done so according to financial turnover of the charity for the previous reported accounts.

Overall winner: There will also be an overall winner award for the very best charity film of the year. This award will be picked by the judging panel from the shortlisted awards as part of the judges voting process.

The timeline for submission deadlines and voting is as follows:

Nominations open until 30 September 2017

Public voting open from 10 October to end of November 2017

Short lists announced in December 2017

Final judging by panel in January 2018

Winners announced in February 2018 – The winners will be announced at an award ceremony and all short-listed charities will be invited to attend free-of-charge

Simon Burton, co-founder said:

“The number of entries for a launch awards (in 2017) and the incredible levels of public support left us all humbled. The incredible shortlisted videos also touched our judges who have been universal in their praise of the films they have viewed. Let me quote one of them, “Simon, you have achieved the impossible. I have judged dozens of awards. This is the first time I have got my credit card out and made a donation after viewing an entry.”

Main image: Charity Film of the year winners St John Ambulance with Linda Robson and Sally Phillips

