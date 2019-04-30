Child Bereavement UK’s One More Minute wins Charity Film Awards

The Charity Film of the Year award has been presented to Child Bereavement UK. Its One Minute More film received the top award on Friday at the Charity Film Awards in London.

The moving two-and-a-half minute video asks what you would do if you had the chance to speak to a loved one who has died, even if just for one more minute.

The film features HRH Duke of Cambridge, Rio Ferdinand, Jason Watkins and Mary Berry, together with other adults and children who have been supported by the charity.

The third annual Charity Film Awards were held at a black-tie gala at etc.venues’ newest London venue at 133 Houndsditch. The event was hosted by actor and comedian Sally Phillips.

The awards celebrate UK charities’ and CICs’ use of video – for public information, campaigning, fundraising, service provision and other uses. They were selected by a panel of judges, and by over 50,000 members of the public who voted for their favourite charity films.

Simon Burton, co-founder of the Charity Film Awards, said: “The Charity Film Awards celebrate how charities use video, whether for fundraising, raising awareness or changing behaviour. The films that won this evening are stunning examples of modern charity communications.

“We had over 400 charities enter the Awards and it is a great achievement for all those charities who made it through as finalists. Congratulations to all the winning charities.”

The Awards are entirely free at every stage for participating charities and CICs.

Winning charity videos

The Awards winners in full are:

• Charity Film of the Year: Child Bereavement UK – One More Minute

• The People’s Choice: Cats Protection – Kozal’s Christmas

• Long Form under £5 million turnover Award: Thames Estuary Partnership – The Living Thames

• Long Form over £5 million turnover Award: Childline:NSPCC – Inside Childline

• £0-10,000 turnover Award: Voicing CSA – The Mouse

• £10-100,000 turnover Award: Believe Organ Donor Support – The FAB Gift of Life

• £100 – 500,000 turnover Award: The Grasvenor Project – #RoleModels

• £500,000 – 5 million turnover Award: Child Bereavement UK – One More Minute

• £5 – 50 million turnover Award: Breast Cancer Care – Booberang Breast Check

• £50 million + turnover Award: RSPCA – Stars

You can watch all the finalists’ films at Charity Film Awards.

And you can find photos of the event from Splento via the Charity Film Awards Facebook page:



