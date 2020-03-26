Charity Film Awards go virtual for 2020

The Charity Film Awards are back as a digital only event this year, with 400 charity films entered and nearly 100,000 members of the public having voted so far.

The announcing of this year’s winners will be live-streamed live streamed on the Charity Film Awards website, YouTube and Facebook at 7pm on 21 April with a screening of the winning films and opportunities for audience interaction through social media. There will also be a dedicated slot for all 127 Charity Film Awards finalists to share their films with their supporters immediately prior to the broadcast. The format will allow for public voting to take place until the moment before the awards ceremony starts.

All the finalists are being given marketing packs to help them manage supporter communications at this busy time. Additionally, to maximise their exposure, for the first time ever there will be People’s Choice winners in each turnover category as well as an overall People’s Choice winner.

The timing of the new digital event has been created in partnership with I Wish I’d Thought of That, and will begin in the evening after this concludes.

Charity Film Awards, founder Simon Burton said: