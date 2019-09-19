Charity Film Awards 2020 open for entries

The Charity Film Awards 2020 are now open for entry. For the fourth year, the awards are being held to highlight and champion effective story-telling and digital engagement in the charity sector.

Since 2017 over 1,000 charity films have entered and over a quarter of a million members of the public have voted on their favourites.

As well as the PR value of winning an award, many charities have benefited from the awards through “significantly increased” video views, social media engagement and donations. Simon Burton, founder of the awards, said that charities that entered last year benefited from “over a quarter of a million extra views of the videos that entered, dozens of positive press stories and in excess of two million page impressions related to the awards on the internet.”

It's Charity Film Awards nomination time – Keep those amazing films coming in https://t.co/1Jh5uJrPqh pic.twitter.com/mzUs2fRrFp — Charity Film Awards (@CharityFilm_) September 19, 2019

2019 winners

Last year’s winners include Child Bereavement UK, NSPCC/Childline, RSPCA, Cats Protection and Breast Cancer Care.

How to enter

Charities and CICs can enter online at charityfilmawards.com before the mid-October deadline. Agencies and members of the public can nominate a charity’s video too.

After the nomination process, there will be a public vote of all the films entered, which will determine the final shortlist, which will then be judged by a panel of experts. UK Fundraising’s Howard Lake will again be one of the judges. The winners will be announced at a gala event at a prestigious venue in London in Spring 2020.

There is no charge at all for charities to enter, or indeed at any stage of the awards process.

Simon Burton added: “Charity Film Awards continues to grow its impact both in terms of the video views we generate and the numbers of votes from members of the public. Simply taking part can provide a huge boost to a charity no matter what its size or focus.”