Hubbub to fund up to 150 Crowdfunding Academy places for fundraisers

Crowdfunding platform Hubbub is offering to fund up to 150 places for charity fundraising leaders on a national training programme on crowdfunding.

The bursary places are on offer on the Crowdfunding Academy’s 101 training tour which will be held in Cardiff, London, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

The aim of the tour is to help “get charities up to speed with crowdfunding”.

Senior fundraisers

The training courses are targeted at those Heads of Fundraising who want to understand the role of crowdfunding in their fundraising and supporter engagement strategy. The training will include detail on the uses of crowdfunding for:

supporter engagement

acquisition

and retention.

Participants will leave with the ability to assess the business case for crowdfunding for their cause, and execute campaigns well.

Hubbub’s support for the initiative follows a recent report by The Institute of Fundraising which highlights that fewer than one in four charities feel equipped with the skills to run a successful fundraising campaign.

The Crowdfunding Academy

Esther Foreman explains why she set up the Crowdfunding Academy. She said: “Crowdfunding has been overhyped as a quick and easy way to fundraise when, actually, it’s really hard! But, if you put the work in, it delivers much more than a quick buck.

“I help causes build social movements and I started introducing them to crowdfunding to realise the incredible power of their networks – for fundraising, campaigning and awareness raising. I wanted more causes to understand the bigger picture.”

The academy is an initiative of The Social Change Agency, the social movement strategists.

Hubbub

Hubbub provides crowdfunding services for the education and non-profit sectors, for example at the University of Essex.

It offers branded crowdfunding, giving day, digital fundraising and social advocacy platforms for a range of causes. It charges an annual subscription rather than commission on donations.

Hubbub’s CEO Jonathan May said: “Traditional direct marketing is beginning to fade, and digital is rapidly becoming the new normal. However, the knowledge of how to execute great digital giving campaigns is thin on the ground.

“ At Hubbub, we’ve made it our mission to develop these skills in the wider sector – and to demystify what is often perceived as a powerful, but unknown, force. This is why we are delighted to be launching a bursary programme with the Crowdfunding Academy – as part of our commitment to help train a generation of future fundraisers”.

How to apply

The Crowdfunding 101 programme and bursary is open to staff at UK registered charities.

To apply fundraisers should to complete the short application form on the site.

