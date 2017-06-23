IoF announces summit on increasing funding support for small charities

The Institute of Fundraising is to hold a summit between small charities, funding organisations and infrastructure bodies to identify ways to increase fundraising mentoring, advice and training initiatives for smaller charities, it has announced today (24th June).

The announcement was made as the IoF released its Fundraising Support for Small Charities report and campaign, which calls for more to be done to help small charities grow their fundraising skills and capacity in the long-term.

According to the IoF, many smaller charities report lacking the skills needed to be able to effectively raise funds while 70% expect an increase in demand for their services over the next 12 months. The report suggests that investment in fundraising can help with growing their ability to fundraise, which can increase their sustainability for the longer-term.

The IoF hopes that by convening the summit later this year, it will kick-start a concerted drive across the charity sector and funding bodies to expand mentoring and ongoing fundraising advice and support for smaller charities. Among the report’s other recommendations are:

Increasing funding from government, local authorities and foundations for fundraising training for smaller charities

Grant, contract and project funding for smaller charities should more often also include support for capacity building, including fundraising

Central, devolved and local government should produce long-term plans for how they will help to strengthen capacity building, including fundraising, for smaller charities.

Mike Smith, head of external affairs at the Institute of Fundraising said:

“Fundraising is one of the most effective ways for many small charities to raise the money they need to continue their amazing work. However, they need more help and support to do so. By launching this campaign and holding the summit later in the year we want to kick-start action to ensure the long-term support for smaller charities to be able to raise funds in a sustainable way for the causes they work on.

Rebecca Bunce, policy & engagement manager at the Small Charities Coalition, said:

“Diversification of income is key to ensuring a sustainable future for small charities. However, this requires new skills and strategic approaches from already overstretched small charities. We know that these organisations with under £1 million in income are facing significant funding challenges, particularly with the fall of public sector grants and small contracts. As such, we welcome this call from IoF to ensure that small charities are given greater support in their fundraising efforts and assisted in planning for the future.”

327 total views, 327 views today