Young social entrepreneurs start crowdfunding after free training programme

Seven social enterprises run by young London entrepreneurs are starting their first individual crowdfunding campaigns following an eight-week free training programme.

The eight-week training programme delivered by Crowdfund 360 and supported by Business Launchpad involved workshops, webinars and 1:1 sessions, and was developed to help young social entrepreneurs to expand their work and social impact. The training programme breaks successful crowdfunding down into six steps with the attendees taught about each element of crowdfunding and helped to implement the skills learnt into their own projects..

The social entrepreneurs have been given 35 days to reach their crowdfunding targets with an end date of 17th May. They are raising amounts varying from £1,500 up to £20,000 for a wide range of projects and their campaigns have already reached the halfway mark.

They include Papilio Arts, which is crowdfunding to raise £1,500 to go into schools in London and hold a series of workshops for young people on drug and alcohol use and abuse, and FaithfulLiving, which is hoping to raise £9,000 to help anxiety sufferers overcome their problems and develop their potential through holistic massage and therapy.

Jes Bailey, crowdfunding consultant and founder of Crowdfund 360 said:

“Many young people want to start social projects but are held back because of a lack of funding, lack of confidence and/or lack of marketing skills. Crowdfunding brings all three of these together and shows the young people that actually, other people they never even knew, also believe in their projects and want to see them come to life in order to better our societies.”

