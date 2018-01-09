Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

GlobalGiving opens applications for its 2018 Accelerator training programme

Posted by on 9 January 2018
platform GlobalGiving is now accepting applications for the 2018 March Accelerator  programme.

The Accelerator is a digital fundraising training and crowdfunding programme. It starts with one week of free training, with topics including:

  • Crowdfunding 101
  • Mapping your potential donor network
  • Storytelling and email appeals
  • Creating SMART goals

Participants are then entered into a crowdfunding campaign to put the theory into practice with the aim of raising at least £4,000 in three weeks. There will be match funding opportunities, “bonus prizes” and graduates of the programme will become full GlobalGiving partners.

Open to nonprofits around the world

The GlobalGiving Accelerator programme is open to nonprofits around the world, provided they are registered. 

GlobalGiving will provide support to organisations accepted onto the programme as they reach out to their networks and tell their story.

Donors can give in US$ or £, meaning that organisations can appeal to supporters in the USA, the UK, and beyond.

Applications should be received by 1 February 2018.

If you have any questions or would like to speak to a member of the GlobalGiving team, you can contact Catrin Cooper.

