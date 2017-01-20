GlobalGiving March 2017 Accelerator open for applications

GlobalGiving is inviting applications for its March 2017 Accelerator with a deadline of 1st February.

The Accelerator is a virtual training and crowdfunding programme. It starts with an optional two-week training curriculum, with topics including:

Crowdfunding 101;

Mapping your potential donor network;

Storytelling and email appeals; and

Creating SMART goals.

Participants are then entered into an Accelerator campaign with the objective of raising at least $5,000 from at least 40 different donors. Successful participants receive a permanent fundraising place on the GlobalGiving platform.

At the end of the campaign, the project that has raised the most funds will receive $3,000, while those that raise the second and third highest amounts will receive $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. The project that has the most unique donors during the campaign will receive $2,000.

During the Accelerator, GlobalGiving will also hold a Bonus Day when it will match online donations between $25 and $1,000.

Any registered non-profit worldwide can apply. GlobalGiving offers support during the campaign and as well as being able to give in USD or GBP, donors will also receive tax incentives for giving.

More details and how to apply are available on the GlobalGiving site.