N Ireland free workshops on fundraising codes and regulation

The first in a series of six workshops on fundraising codes of best practice and self regulation will be held next week in Cookstown Co Tyrone.

The free workshops are being facilitated by the Institute of Fundraising Northern Ireland (IOF) and will offer charities the opportunity to understand the requirements for Fundraising Code compliance with regards to self-regulation of fundraising activity.

Funded by the Halifax Foundation for Northern Ireland, the workshops will use the Good Practice in Fundraising Guide (Northern Ireland) to support the development of self-regulation in line with developing policy and practice in the rest of the UK.

“This is a great opportunity for charities right across Northern Ireland to raise their awareness in fundraising and regulation,” Neil Irwin chairman of IOF NI said.

“Any groups involved in fundraising will become more aware of their responsibilities as regards fundraising and the requirements of the new funding regulations,” he said.

The first workshop in Cookstown will take place on Thursday 28th September from 2pm to 4pm at the offices of the Rural Community Network. Numbers are limited for this event so early booking is advisable.

Further information is available from Conor McGale.

