Institute of Fundraising seeks new Chair

The Institute of Fundraising is to recruit a new Chair to take over when Richard Taylor steps down from the role in July this year.

The next Chair will work with the Board and Chief Executive of the professional membership body for fundraising in the UK to help deliver its new strategic priorities and vision – ‘Excellent fundraising for a better world’.

The role would be a challenging one at any time, but is especially so given the unparalleled public criticism and questioning of some fundraising methods, charities, their leaders, and attitudes to donors throughout 2015 and 2016. Coming at a time when some research shows a continued drop in public trust in charities in the face of a continuing growth in demand for charities’ services, despite cuts in government and other funding, the choice of the next Chair of the professional body of fundraisers is clearly a significant one.

The Institute has responded and changed in the face of developments within the sector, not least by surrendering its Code of Practice to the Fundraising Regulator, which replaced the Fundraising Standards Board last year. It has merged with the PFRA, presented its members’ views to government and enquiries, and provided advice on a range of external regulatory developments, not the least of which is the EU General Data Protection Regulation. The new Chair will also no doubt help support the Institute as it and the charity sector negotiate a way forward through the challenges of the departure of the UK from the European Union.

The Institute, itself a registered charity, is already advertising for the role, which is unpaid, although reasonable travel and out of pocket expenses will be paid.

It describes the kind of candidate it is seeking:

“Our new Chair will be passionate about fundraising and the role the IoF plays in leading, representing and championing the fundraising profession and community. You’ll have the gravitas to engage credibly with a wide range of stakeholders. In return you will be guaranteed an exciting, challenging and rewarding experience within an ambitious and friendly organisation.”

Chairs of the Institute of Fundraising

Chairs of the Institute of Fundraising from 2002 to date have been, in date order:

John Kingston

Simon Burne

Joe Saxton

Paul Amadi

Alan Gosschalk

Mark Astarita

Richard Taylor

The lack of diversity in the role to date is evident, and does not reflect the membership, not least in terms of gender. However, with parity between the number of female and male directors of fundraising at the largest 100 charities being reached this year for the first time, that element might change.

Richard Taylor, Executive Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications at Macmillan Cancer Support and outgoing Chair, said:

“It has been a huge privilege for me to be Chair of the Institute of Fundraising and a member of its Board of Trustees. The IoF is such an important organisation for fundraisers and fundraising charities across the UK and plays a vital role in leading, representing and training the fundraising community.”

He added:

“It has been a challenging time for the fundraising community over the last three years, but one that I think we have come through strongly. I know that I have personally grown and learnt a great deal through my tenure as Chair and can assure whoever takes on this role that they will have the full support of an amazing community behind them, making it an immensely enjoyable and rewarding experience.”

Interested candidates can download the information pack (PDF) which includes details of how to apply, together with a board diversity monitoring form.

The deadline for applications is Wednesday 8th February 2017 at noon.

