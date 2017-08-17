Cancer Research UK named as charity partner of OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO

Cancer Research UK has been named as charity partner for the 2018 OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, which takes place on Sunday 18th March.

The OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO offers six races over two days, Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th March, with a 21km course along the Mediterranean coastline, from the seafront at Molos to the new port, the old harbour and the ancient ruins of the Royal City of Amathus. The other races are a half marathon, a 10K route, a 5K city route, a 5K corporate race, and a 1K youth race.

All money raised at the OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO will go to support Cancer Research UK’s work. Entries are already open: early bird entrants receive a 40% discount until 31st October, with fees as follows: Marathon €36, Half Marathon €27, Petrolina 10K Energy Race €18, 5K City Race €18.

Claudia Ratcliffe, Sports Partnership Manager at Cancer Research UK, said:

“Cancer Research UK is thrilled to be a charity partner for the 2018 OPAP Limassol Marathon GSO, and it is very exciting to be involved in such a big international event that is known for its friendly welcoming atmosphere. We hope that many runners will be inspired to run for Cancer Research UK. We will be there every step of the way to help them achieve their goals, from training plans and practical fundraising ideas to being out in full force on the day to cheer them on! We are looking forward to welcoming runners of all abilities to Team Cancer Research UK.”

623 total views, 623 views today