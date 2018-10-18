RBLI announces first mass participation event

Royal British Legion Industries is launching its first mass participation event in its 100-year history: a 24-hour run called the RBLI Zenith24.

In preparation for its centenary celebrations next year, RBLI has partnered with Tri Spirit Events to launch the RBLI Zenith24, which will see participants race solo, in pairs or in teams, with the goal to complete as many laps of Kent’s Hole Park estate as they can in 24 hours to raise funds for the charity. The event takes place from midday Saturday 22 June until midday Sunday 23 June 2019. There are also 10k races, with one taking place during the day and one at night.

There will also be a special corporate event with separate prizes and honours for company teams, and camping is available from Friday to Monday, which is free for competitors and spectators.

RBLI chief executive and former Brigadier Steve Sherry CMG OBE, said: