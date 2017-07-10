Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises £3.3m for Cancer Research UK

This year’s Big Slimming World Clothes Throw has collected 122,739 bags of clothes, raising more than £3million worth of stock for Cancer Research UK in a fortnight.

The 2017 Big Slimming World Clothes Throw was the most successful bag collection to date, with £3,306,630.25 worth of stock collected by Slimming World groups: a 57% rise on 2016 and a 272% rise on the first year the campaign launched in 2013. With an average bag value of around £25, the Clothes Throw campaign has now raised more than £9m since it launched in 2013. This year the average bag value was £26.50.

This year’s campaign ran over two weeks in June, and was backed by singer and presenter Peter Andre (pictured) who launched his own foundation with Cancer Research UK – the Peter Andre Fund – after losing his brother to cancer. Andre donated some of his own clothes to the Big Clothes Throw and met Slimming World members to thank them for their own donations.

Johanna Mather, who coordinates the national campaign from Slimming World HQ in Derbyshire, said:

“We’re absolutely over the moon to have broken the £3 million barrier this year. At Slimming World, we support our members to lose weight through long-term, healthy lifestyle changes and encourage them to become more active which helps reduce cancer risk. We know from our members that cancer is a cause that is close to their hearts and so we’re all hugely committed to supporting the work of Cancer Research UK.”

