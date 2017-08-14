Cancer Research UK is official charity of The National Running Show

Cancer Research UK has been announced as the official charity partner for The National Running Show, a new event and exhibition to be held on 20-21 January 2018 at Birmingham’s NEC.

Event organisers describe the show as “the UK’s first dedicated non-race affiliated event solely for runners”.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life event series was recently announced as the UK’s most successful mass participation fundraising event.

The charity will have a stand at the event’s exhibition, and those booking tickets online will be invited to donate to Cancer Research UK during the registration process.

The two-day event is designed for runners of all ages, abilities and interests. It is free to attend but registration is required. It features motivational talks from running experts, free advice on nutrition, training and equipment, the latest product launches, and free gait analysis and trainer fitting.

Confirmed speakers include Dame Kelly Holmes, endurance runner Susie Chan, Olympian Jo Pavey, adventurer Russell Smith, runner Elise Downing and extreme endurance athlete Sean Conway.

Online registration for free tickets to The National Running Show is open and includes the option to donate £2, £5 or £10 to Cancer Research UK.

