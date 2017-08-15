IoF Insight in Fundraising Conference issues call for speakers

The IoF Insight in Fundraising SIG is looking for speakers for this year’s annual conference.

The 2017 IoF Insight in Fundraising SIG annual conference takes place on 27th November in London W1, and will focus on engagement with how analytics and subsequent insight can drive and more meaningful engagement, fundraising and long-term supporter relationships.

The Insight SIG wants to hear ideas for sessions that can share new thinking, research, techniques or stand-out case studies. It is asking for outlines of suggested topics, proposed speaker/s names, as well as who would get the most out of the proposed session, and three key audience takeaways. Agencies and consultants are welcome as speakers but the Insight SIG asks that they co-present with a charity or include a detailed charity case study.

Synopses should be sent to Katie@insightsig.org.

