Cats Protection, Oxfam GB & Alzheimer’s Society among 2018 Insight in Fundraising Awards winners

Cats Protection, Oxfam GB, and Alzheimer’s Society are among the winners of this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards, announced on 20 June.

The seventh IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards were celebrated at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London and recognised both charities and suppliers for excellent use of data and insight in fundraising.

Clara Avery, Director of Evidence & Insight at Macmillan Cancer Support received this year’s Outstanding Contribution award, with judges saying:

“Macmillan has been one of the great success stories in charity fundraising over the last few decades, and for most of that time, Clara has been at the heart of its success. In a sector where often people move around different charities, her calm and evidence driven leadership has helped steer Macmillan through considerable growth, winning awards and plaudits along the way.”

The winners

Best Use of Insight to Improve your Donor Experience

Winner: Oxfam GB

Highly Commended: Alzheimer’s Society with John Grain Associates

Most Powerful Use of Insight in One-to-One Fundraising

Winner: Children’s Society with Wood for Trees

Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis

Winner: Unicef with Open and 2CV

Highly Commended: Alzheimer’s Society

Most Powerful Insight Using Research

Winner: British Heart Foundation with Wood for Trees, Critical Research and Roger Lawson Consulting

Highly Commended: Cats Protection with DMS

Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising

Winner: Alzheimer’s Society

Highly Commended: Prostate Cancer UK

Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising

Winner: Cats Protection with DTV and JAA Media

Highly Commended: Oxfam GB

Rising Star

Winner: Myuran Kuhachandran, Parkinson’s UK

Highly Commended: Kate Whiffen, Opinium with Plan International UK

Team of the Year

Winner: Alzheimer’s Society – Customer Service and Insight

Highly Commended: British Heart Foundation – Customer Insight and Analysis

Supplier of the Year

Winner: Wood for Trees

Highly Commended: Qbase

Outstanding Contribution

Clara Avery, Director of Evidence and Insight – Macmillan Cancer Support

The winners of the first five categories now go forward as the shortlist for the IoF National Awards 2018 Best Use of Insight category. The winner will be announced at the Awards, which will be held during the Institute of Fundraising’s National Convention on Monday 2nd July 2018.

Nick Mason, Chair of the IoF Insight in Fundraising SIG and founder of UpliftingData, said: