Cats Protection, Oxfam GB & Alzheimer’s Society among 2018 Insight in Fundraising Awards winners

Cats Protection, Oxfam GB, and Alzheimer’s Society are among the winners of this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards, announced on 20 June.
The seventh IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards were celebrated at the Royal Institute of British Architects in London and recognised both charities and suppliers for excellent use of data and insight in fundraising.
Clara Avery, Director of Evidence & Insight at Macmillan Cancer Support received this year’s Outstanding Contribution award, with judges saying:
“Macmillan has been one of the great success stories in charity fundraising over the last few decades, and for most of that time, Clara has been at the heart of its success. In a sector where often people move around different charities, her calm and evidence driven leadership has helped steer Macmillan through considerable growth, winning awards and plaudits along the way.”
The winners
Best Use of Insight to Improve your Donor Experience
- Winner: Oxfam GB
- Highly Commended: Alzheimer’s Society with John Grain Associates
Most Powerful Use of Insight in One-to-One Fundraising
- Winner: Children’s Society with Wood for Trees
Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis
- Winner: Unicef with Open and 2CV
- Highly Commended: Alzheimer’s Society
Most Powerful Insight Using Research
- Winner: British Heart Foundation with Wood for Trees, Critical Research and Roger Lawson Consulting
- Highly Commended: Cats Protection with DMS
Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising
- Winner: Alzheimer’s Society
- Highly Commended: Prostate Cancer UK
Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising
- Winner: Cats Protection with DTV and JAA Media
- Highly Commended: Oxfam GB
Rising Star
- Winner: Myuran Kuhachandran, Parkinson’s UK
- Highly Commended: Kate Whiffen, Opinium with Plan International UK
Team of the Year
- Winner: Alzheimer’s Society – Customer Service and Insight
- Highly Commended: British Heart Foundation – Customer Insight and Analysis
Supplier of the Year
- Winner: Wood for Trees
- Highly Commended: Qbase
Outstanding Contribution
- Clara Avery, Director of Evidence and Insight – Macmillan Cancer Support
The winners of the first five categories now go forward as the shortlist for the IoF National Awards 2018 Best Use of Insight category. The winner will be announced at the Awards, which will be held during the Institute of Fundraising’s National Convention on Monday 2nd July 2018.
Nick Mason, Chair of the IoF Insight in Fundraising SIG and founder of UpliftingData, said:
“It’s been an eventful 12 months for data analytics, particularly with the implementation of the GDPR, but behind all of that, in fundraising we continue to do what we’ve always done, which is to strive to make fundraising better by increasing our understanding of donors and their preferences, to get closer to that goal of making the right ask at the right time for the right cause.
“This year’s awards shine a spotlight on a variety of cases where both innovative approaches and polished examples of well-tested techniques are continuing to make fundraising go further. They also showcase the talented people making that happen. While the media awakens to the power of data for good and bad, we should be very proud of what we in fundraising have already achieved.”
