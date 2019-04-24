Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

2019 Insight in Fundraising Awards shortlist announced

Posted by on 24 April 2019 in News
Oxfam, Dogs Trust, and Macmillan as well as smaller charities including Julia’s House and The Children’s Trust are among those shortlisted for this year’s IoF in Fundraising .

Suppliers are also in the running for the Institute of Fundraising’s Insight SIG awards, including Wood For Trees, DTV & JAA, and Eden Stanley. The Insight in Fundraising Awards winners will be announced on 12 June at a ceremony held at London’s RIBA.

Now in their eighth year, the The Insight in Fundraising Awards recognise excellence in insight, results and people, and celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers using insight to drive great fundraising.

The 2019 shortlist includes:

Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising      

  • Cancer Research UK
  • Alzheimer’s Research UK & Boldlight
  • Cats Protection & Care2  

Best Use of Insight to Improve Your Donor Experience

  • British Red Cross
  • NDCS
  • Woodland Trust
  • Dogs Trust
  • Oxfam 

Team of the Year        

  • British Red Cross
  • Cancer Research UK
  • Cats Protection
  • Oxfam

Most Powerful Use of Insight in One-to-One Fundraising

  • Macmillan Cancer Support
  • Brooke Hospital 

Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis        

  • Marie Curie & REaD Group
  • Salvation Army & Marketing Metrix
  • British Red Cross
  • Woodland Trust
  • Blue Cross & Wood for Trees
  • Cats Protection, Wood for Trees & DMS Agency
  • St John Ambulance & Wood for Trees
  • Cancer Research UK

Most Powerful Insight Using Research  

  • Oxfam
  • The Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy and Tearfund
  • Scope & Eden Stanley
  • Woodland Trust
  • Macmillan Cancer Support

Best Use of Insight in a Small to Medium Sized Charity

  • The Children’s Trust & Wood for Trees
  • Julia’s House & Wood for Trees

Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising

  • Salvation Army & Marketing Metrix
  • Parkinson’s UK
  • Unicef & Humankind Research
  • Bluefrog Fundraising & Rethink Mental Illness
  • ShelterBox & The Good Agency
  • Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity & QLIK
  • Cats Protection      

Supplier of the Year      

  • Wood For Trees
  • DTV & JAA
  • Eden Stanley

 

Rising Star & Outstanding Contribution winners will be announced on the night.

 

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

