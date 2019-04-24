2019 Insight in Fundraising Awards shortlist announced

Oxfam, Dogs Trust, and Macmillan as well as smaller charities including Julia’s House and The Children’s Trust are among those shortlisted for this year’s IoF Insight in Fundraising Awards.

Suppliers are also in the running for the Institute of Fundraising’s Insight SIG awards, including Wood For Trees, DTV & JAA, and Eden Stanley. The Insight in Fundraising Awards winners will be announced on 12 June at a ceremony held at London’s RIBA.

Now in their eighth year, the The Insight in Fundraising Awards recognise excellence in insight, results and people, and celebrate the successes and achievements of analysts, database marketers, researchers and online fundraisers using insight to drive great fundraising.

The 2019 shortlist includes:

Best Use of Data and Analysis in Digital Fundraising

Cancer Research UK

Alzheimer’s Research UK & Boldlight

Cats Protection & Care2

Best Use of Insight to Improve Your Donor Experience

British Red Cross

NDCS

Woodland Trust

Dogs Trust

Oxfam

Team of the Year

British Red Cross

Cancer Research UK

Cats Protection

Oxfam

Most Powerful Use of Insight in One-to-One Fundraising

Macmillan Cancer Support

Brooke Hospital

Most Powerful Insight Using Data Analysis

Marie Curie & REaD Group

Salvation Army & Marketing Metrix

British Red Cross

Woodland Trust

Blue Cross & Wood for Trees

Cats Protection, Wood for Trees & DMS Agency

St John Ambulance & Wood for Trees

Cancer Research UK

Most Powerful Insight Using Research

Oxfam

The Institute for Sustainable Philanthropy and Tearfund

Scope & Eden Stanley

Woodland Trust

Macmillan Cancer Support

Best Use of Insight in a Small to Medium Sized Charity

The Children’s Trust & Wood for Trees

Julia’s House & Wood for Trees

Most Powerful Use of Insight in Mass Fundraising

Salvation Army & Marketing Metrix

Parkinson’s UK

Unicef & Humankind Research

Bluefrog Fundraising & Rethink Mental Illness

ShelterBox & The Good Agency

Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity & QLIK

Cats Protection

Supplier of the Year

Wood For Trees

DTV & JAA

Eden Stanley

Rising Star & Outstanding Contribution winners will be announced on the night.