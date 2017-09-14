IoF East Anglian Regional Group Conference & Awards date set for November

The Institute of Fundraising (IoF) East Anglian Regional Group is holding its annual Conference and Awards Ceremony on 13 November in Newmarket.

Speakers at the IoF East Anglian Regional Group event include Rob Woods of Bright Spot Fundraising, who will be sharing his four key resilience-boosting strategies for raising money. Attendees will also find out how community fundraising supports East Anglia Air Ambulance, how to raise money from lotteries with St Helena Hospice and hear from Michael Clark of Cystic Fibrosis Trust on legacy and in memory giving.

Workshop sessions are also available to help attendees improve and develop presentation and negotiation skills for fundraising and learn how to build a compelling case for support.

In addition, there will be an expert panel including Daniel Fluskey, IoF Head of Policy and Research; Kitty Rossiter, Associate, Intellectual Property, Birketts LLP, and Gerald Oppenheim, Head of Policy, Fundraising Regulator, which will focus on the GDPR. There will also be a range of workshops, as well as sessions on negotiation and presentation skills.

Nominations are still open for the Awards, with the closing date for entries 5pm on 27 October. This year’s Awards Ceremony is sponsored by Harlequin Software, and the categories are: Best Professional Fundraiser, Best Corporate Partner, Best Grant Giver and Best Volunteer Fundraiser. Nomination forms can be downloaded from the website and emailed to ioflist@gmail.com.

Conference places can be booked through Eventbrite.

256 total views, 256 views today