CFRE Certification accredited by American National Standards Institute

Posted by on 21 July 2017 in News
The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has accredited the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE®) certification under the ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 standard for personnel certification programmes.

ANSI accreditation is recognised internationally and means that the CFRE® credential’s global significance is recognised by other worldwide accrediting bodies with which ANSI has established multilateral recognition agreements.  The ISO in ANSI/ISO/IEC stands for International Organization for Standardization, a worldwide federation of national standards bodies from 163 countries.

Accreditation of the CFRE® programme under ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 confers independent, international validation of both the CFRE® programme and credential, verifying the competence, credibility, and ethical commitment of an increasingly mobile and global workforce of CFRE® certified fundraising professionals.

Marnie Hill, CFRE International Chair, said:

“Achieving ANSI/ISO/IEC 17024 accreditation for the CFRE® represents a big step toward increased recognition of the CFRE® credential as the international standard for certification of fundraising professionals. It affirms that the CFRE® programme and certification development process meets widely recognized international quality standards for personnel certification programmes.”

“The accreditation provides independent global validation for the CFRE® credential, helping donors, fundraising professionals and nonprofit organisations to distinguish reliable and meaningful professional certifications like the CFRE® from other offerings.”

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

