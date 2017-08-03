CFRE lnternational launches online practice exam

CFRE International has launched its first online CFRE certification practice exam.

The practice exam is the first study aid of its kind to be offered by CFRE International. It is structured on an unlimited use subscription model for either 30 or 90 days, and subscribers can take a practice exam of 100 multiple choice questions or smaller mini-quizzes focused on individual fundraising knowledge domains. Practice exam feedback is delivered for each of the six fundraising knowledge domains tested in the CFRE certification exam.

According to CFRE International, the questions used in the practice exam are similar in style and difficulty to the questions on the CFRE certification exam to allow fundraising professionals to gain familiarity and confidence with how questions are presented on the CFRE certification exam as well as with the overall level of difficulty they should expect when they take the exam.

Jeff Stanger, Education Resources Manager for CFRE International said:

“The practice exam is a great tool for people who struggle with traditional tests or haven’t taken a test in years. It will get them comfortable with a question style and degree of difficulty that is similar to what they will encounter on the CFRE certification exam.”

Information on the subscriptions available for the practice exam is available on the CFRE International site.

