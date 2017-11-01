FSI launches fundraising qualification bursaries for small charities

The Foundation for Social Improvement (FSI) has launched a first round of bursaries towards its Introduction to Fundraising Practice qualification.

Fifteen bursaries are currently available as part of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) Small Charity Fundraising Training programme, with small charities – with a turnover under £100,000 – able to access 80% of the funding needed for an Introduction to Fundraising Practice qualification. Of the full £360 fee, 40% of the funding for the bursary comes from DCMS and 40% from supporters of the FSI, with just 20% (£72) payable by the charity.

The FSI’s Introduction to Fundraising Practice provides an introduction to key fundraising concepts and skills. It includes practical modules on developing a fundraising strategy and developing a case for support. The qualification is accredited to SQCF Level 6 (QCF Level 3) – made up of two units delivering 12 credits.

This first round of bursaries is now open until Friday 17 November with the successful applicants to be announced on 28 November as part of #GivingTuesday.

Eligibility criteria:

To be considered you must be working for a charity with turnover of less than £100,0000

A large part of your role must involve fundraising (in full or in part)

You will need to have the endorsement of your line manager or a Trustee and demonstrate you are able to commit to the attendance, coursework and self-study requirements of the qualification programme.

To apply, fill in the short form available on the FSI website.

681 total views, 681 views today