Senior appointment round-up for July 2017

Here are a number of the senior appointments that have been announced over the past month for charities including Guide Dogs, Hospice on the Weald, and Myeloma UK.

Tom Wright appointed Guide Dogs CEO

Tom Wright CBE has been appointed as the Guide Dog’s next CEO, effective from mid-September. He joins from Age UK and Age International where he has been CEO for nearly nine years. Acting Chief Executive Steve Vaid will be promoted to Chief Operating Officer and will work closely with Wright.

Rosemarie Finley joins Myeloma UK as CEO

Rosemarie Finley has joined Myeloma UK as CEO from the Epilepsy Society, where she was Acting Chief Executive and Chief Operating Officer. Finley has more than 30 years of management experience in the healthcare sector. A trained nurse, she previously held a number of senior leadership positions at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, including Director of Education, Research and Development; Associate Chief Nurse, Specialist Services Division; Safeguarding Lead, Acute and Community Services and Associate Director of Operations. Rosemarie has also worked as a strategic adviser to a number of pharmaceutical companies.

Sonja Crisp is new Trustee for London Marathon Charitable Trust

Sonja Crisp has been appointed to The London Marathon Charitable Trust as the Trustee nominated by the Local Government Association representative. Crisp is a long-standing councillor on York City council and was instrumental in bringing the Yorkshire Marathon to York.

Kevin Clements joins Animal Health Trust as Director of Fundraising

Kevin Clements has been announced as the new Director of Fundraising at the Animal Health Trust. Clements took up his position on 5 June 2017 and will divide his time between the AHT’s Newmarket and London offices. Clements, who previously worked as Director of Fundraising & Marketing, and Deputy CEO, at St Nicholas Hospice Care, joins the AHT in this newly created position to spearhead the charity’s fundraising strategy.

Richard Greenhalgh is new Chair of Trustees at Hope & Homes for Children

Richard Greenhalgh has joined Hope & Homes for Children as its Chair of Trustees. Greenhalgh was formerly Chairman of Unilever UK, until retiring in 2004. Since then he has chaired businesses, public bodies and charities, including Care International UK, United Learning, the Royal Voluntary Service and British Youth Opera. He replaces Vue International founder Tim Richards, who departs Hope and Homes for Children after nearly eight years as Chair of Trustees.

And finally:

Ben Alonso appointed Head of Fundraising at Hospice in the Weald

Ben Alonso is the new head of fundraising at Hospice in the Weald. Previously deputy fundraising director, Alonso took up his new role in June after almost a year and a half in his previous position. Prior to joining Hospice in the Weald, Alonso was fundraising manager at Diocese of London, and is also a trustee of Kids Adventure, which provides residential trips for disadvantaged children.

I am the new Head of Fundraising for Hospice in the Weald. Goes to show that fundraising is 10% inspiration, 90% perspiration! #charity pic.twitter.com/J1lvva2h9r — Ben Alonso (@BenAlonsoUK) June 19, 2017

