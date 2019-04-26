Who’s moving? Charity sector recruitment round up

Here are six more movers in the charity sector, announced this month, including new Chief Executives for Breast Cancer Haven, RNIB, Human Appeal, and Seafarers UK.

A HUGE Breast Cancer Haven welcome to our brand new Chief Executive, Sally Hall. pic.twitter.com/t8fJYpUMgI — Breast Cancer Haven (@BreastCancerH) April 23, 2019

Breast Cancer Haven appoints Sally Hall as new Chief Executive

Breast Cancer Haven has appointed Sally Hall as its new Chief Executive. Hall’s appointment comes at an exciting time of change for the charity with a planned move to a new central London location in the autumn. The move will lead to an expansion in service provision supporting more people affected by breast cancer in the capital than ever before. Before pursuing a career as a freelance charity consultant, most recently for the The Priory of England and its charitable arm, St John Ambulance, Hall was the Chief Executive of Wessex Cancer Trust for eight years.

We're pleased to announce Matt Stringer has been appointed as our new permanent Chief Executive: https://t.co/37qyoRfS0j pic.twitter.com/nrsTLt1EZd — RNIB (@RNIB) April 25, 2019

RNIB appoints Matt Stringer as permanent Chief Executive

The RNIB has appointed Matt Stringer as its permanent Chief Executive. Stringer succeeds Eliot Lyne who has been the charity’s Interim Chief Executive since last April. During his time with RNIB, Lyne has transformed the organisation’s financial position and led the development and implementation of a refreshed brand and strategy. Stringer joins RNIB on 30 April after thirty years in the retail sector, where he held senior leadership roles for high street brands including Marks and Spencer and Carphone Warehouse. Most recently, he played a leading role in the business transformation of Mothercare. In the coming months, he will build on RNIB’s refreshed brand and strategy to drive forward the charity’s vision of creating a society without barriers for blind and partially sighted people.

Human Appeal is delighted to announce that Dr Mohamed Ashmawey has been appointed as our new Chief Executive. Read more > https://t.co/Fno9KeQ37N pic.twitter.com/zAIDdLOBTh — Human Appeal (@HumanAppeal) April 16, 2019

Dr Mohamed Ashmawey appointed Chief Executive of Human Appeal

Human Appeal has announced that Dr Mohamed Ashmawey has been appointed Chief Executive. An expert in the field of humanitarian aid, Dr Ashmawey joins Human Appeal from the US, where for the last three years he has been a Management Consultant, working across Europe and the Middle East advising senior leaders in the humanitarian and development sector. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum Civil Society Advisory Team. Dr Ashmawey has served as a member of the Board of Directors of non-profits including Mercy International and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and as the President of the Muslim Arab Youth Association (MAYA) from 1993 to 1998. Previously, Dr Ashmawey was Chief Executive of Islamic Relief, a position he held for four years until 2016. He started his new role on 6 April.

Catherine Spencer joins Seafarers UK as Chief Executive

Catherine Spencer has been formally announced as the new Chief Executive of Seafarers UK. She will take over the helm from Commodore Barry Bryant CVO RN when he retires after 17 years of service on 26 July 2019. Spencer has spent the last three years as Director of Communications and Change Management at icddrb, a complex international health research organisation based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Prior to this she spent seven years at the Army Families Federation in senior management positions, including three as Chief Executive. During her tenure at icddrb Spencer worked with key donors, technical experts, government departments and international organisations, whilst playing a pivotal role in developing and implementing the charity’s organisational strategy. This included transforming previous negative media coverage into extensive positive global press, leading to increased funding and worldwide collaborations.

Barbara Kidd takes up Head of Development role at Edinburgh Napier

Edinburgh Napier graduate Barbara Kidd has returned to her old university to take charge of the fundraising campaigns, which will reinforce the quality of its teaching programmes. She moves to the key role of Head of Development from Children 1st, where she was Director of Fundraising and Communications. Based at the Sighthill campus, her remit is to increase the University’s pool of donors and identify new fundraising projects, and to take the lead in delivering them. She will work directly with the University Leadership Team, department directors and Deans of the six academic Schools to set strategic priorities, and act as the main point of contact for influential donors, alumni, companies, trusts and foundations.

Barts Charity welcomes Dr Victoria King as Director of Grants

Dr Victoria King has been appointed as Director of Grants at Barts Charity. She joins the charity on 1 May from Wellcome Trust where she was Head of Science StrategyDelivery. At Wellcome, Dr King led the development, delivery and review of Wellcome’s scienceresearch strategy, amongst working on many major investments for the charity including the Francis Crick Institute, Wellcome Sanger Institute and Wellcome Centres. Prior to joining Wellcome in 2012, she was Head of Research at Diabetes UK and also spent a year at Central and East London NIHR Comprehensive Local Research Network where she commissioned and led strategic activities to facilitate clinical trial recruitment in several NHS Trusts including Barts Health. Dr King will lead Barts Charity’s £30 million a year grant making strategy, working in partnership with the Barts Health NHS Trust hospitals and Barts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry at Queen Mary University of London.