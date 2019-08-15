Who’s Moving? New Fundraising Director for Hft & other recent sector appointments

Among this selection of recently announced appointments are a Fundraising Director for Hft, a CEO for Heart Research, and National Lottery Community Fund’s Director for Scotland.

Reuben’s Retreat bolsters head office team

Due to the increasing number of families it supports on a daily basis, Reuben’s Retreat’s Senior Fundraising Manager Sarah Leah has taken up the role of Family Lead where she will play a fundamental part in increasing the number of families the charity works with as well as ensuring the highest standard of support for all. As she moves into this new position, Reuben’s Retreat has recruited Stacey Kirkpatrick as Senior Fundraiser and Corporate Contact. Kirkpatrick’s experience includes having worked on behalf of the MND Association in Manchester as a fundraising co-ordinator and committee member for over five years.

Heart Research UK appoints Kate Bratt-Farrar as Chief Executive

Heart Research UK has appointed Kate Bratt-Farrar as its new Chief Executive. She brings a wealth of experience to the role at the Leeds-based charity, having most recently served as the Director of the Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice. Previously, Bratt-Farrar was Chief Executive of Leeds Women’s Aid and has worked in policy and research at Cerebra, Save the Children and the Department of Health, as well as acting as a trustee for numerous charities, most recently with the Morrisons Foundation.

New Director of Scotland for National Lottery Community Fund

The National Lottery Community Fund has announced the immediate appointment of Neil Ritch as Director for Scotland. Ritch has almost 20 years of working in National Lottery funding. He joined the New Opportunities Fund, a legacy organisation of The National Lottery Community Fund in May 2000. Prior to that he worked as community worker in Shetland and as a Scottish Civil Servant in community care policy.

Michael Charlton-Hubble sworn in as Foresters Friendly Society President

Michael Charlton-Hubble has been sworn in as the new President of Foresters Friendly Society. Each year the President chooses a charity for Foresters members to fundraise and support and for Charlton-Hubble’s year in office, he has chosen children’s charity Rays of Sunshine. Action on Hearing Loss was the chosen charity for 2018/2019, with over £60,000 raised by members to date. In 2018 Foresters also paid out over £1.1million back to its members in the form of discretionary grants and charitable donations.

FJ Philanthropy appoints Dr Craig Fleming to support expansion

Boutique fundraising consultancy FJ Philanthropy has appointed Dr Craig Fleming to support the expansion of the business. Fleming’s experience in major donor fundraising includes senior leadership roles in UK universities, health charities and independent schools while he takes up his new role from his position as Director of Advancement at Glenalmond College. He joins his brother, Founder and CEO Bryan Fleming, and his arrival will see the business expand its offering of bespoke consultancy to include executive search and philanthropy advisory services in the short term, with more planned in the next 12-18 months.

Image: Bryan Fleming on left. Dr Craig Fleming on right.

Hft appoints Director of Fundraising

Vanessa Edwards has been appointed as Director of Fundraising for Hft: a role she initially began in an interim capacity in November 2018. With more than 25 years’ experience as a fundraising professional, Edwards has worked in a variety of charities, education institutions, and museums in a range of sectors including heritage, conservation and childhood bereavement. Before joining Hft Edwards spent six years working on freelance consultancy projects in the South West, which included Glastonbury Abbey and Bristol’s historic Underfall Yard. At Hft, she will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of the fundraising department.