Barnardos fundraising income increases in Ireland by 12%

Fundraising income at Irish children’s charity Barnardos increased by 12% in 2016, according to the charity’s latest accounts.

Total fundraising income was €7.5 million in 2016, against €6.7 million the year before. Income from shops was €1.2 million slightly down on the year before but the net contribution from shops was €195,000, up from 2015.

In 2016 Barnardos’ total income was €24 million, up from €23 million in 2015. 62% of the charity’s income came from government funding, with the balance from fundraising.

Barnardos biggest income source is committed and cash which increased last year to €3.7 million from €3.5 million. Barnardos invests heavily in face to face fundraising and last year said it spoke to over 3000 people in this context. The biggest growth area, however, was legacies which jumped from €340,000 to €1.5 million.

Corporate, events and schools returned €1.4 million last year, slightly down from €1.5 million. Trust income grew in 2016 to €623,000 thanks mainly to a large grant from Atlantic Philanthropies (AP).

Barnardos has been a recipient of grant aid from AP over many years and despite the foundation’s announcement that it is winding down its grant giving the Barnardos grant was nearly €100,000 more than the year before.

Fundraising costs held steady at €2.5 million while the cost of the shops operation was €990,000 down from just over €1 million.

Watch: Barnardos’ Young People’s Ambassador David Rawle’s appeal

Rawle called on the Irish public to support Barnardos’ National Collection day in September 2016

