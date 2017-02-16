2017 Stephen Lloyd Awards open for entries

The third annual Stephen Lloyd Awards have opened for entries, with applications welcome until Friday 7th April.

The Stephen Lloyd Awards were established in memory of former senior partner of Bates Wells Braithwaite Stephen Lloyd (pictured) to support ideas seen as having the potential to achieve practical and sustainable social change.

The Awards Committee is looking for submissions that ‘detail an early stage project that will help to address a social problem in an innovative manner, with a vision for systemic change’.

The winning applicant will receive pro bono advice for their idea from the Committee’s network of contacts, and funding of up to £20,000. Shortlisted applicants will also be awarded up to £2,000 to further develop their idea, and will also receive from similar pro bono expertise.

Last year’s winners were Campaign Bootcamp, and Canute. More information is available on the Awards website, and applications must be emailed to info@stephenlloydawards.org.

Phillip Kirkpatrick, deputy managing partner at Bates Wells Braithwaite and one of the founding members of the Stephen Lloyd Awards Committee, said:

“These awards are about recognising and supporting social innovators; the individuals and organisations who use their skills and technical knowledge to address social problems, often in novel ways. Over the last two years we have supported some excellent projects and are looking forward to repeating that this year.

