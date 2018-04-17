Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Shortlist announced for 2018 Emcees Arts & Culture Awards for Excellence in Fundraising

Posted by on 17 April 2018
Twenty four organisations and eight individuals from across the UK have now been shortlisted for the third annual Emcees .

Over 100 nominations were made for this year’s awards, established by The (=mc) and the National Arts Fundraising School to recognise excellence in arts and fundraising.

The 2018 Emcees Awards shortlisted nominees are:

Best Fundraising Campaign over £100,000 (sponsored by Execucare)

  • Bristol Music Trust – Transform the Hall
  • English National Opera – ENO Harewood Artists: 2017 Match Campaign
  • National Museums Scotland – Save the Galloway Hoard
  • Royal Museums Greenwich – The Altazimuth Pavilion Project

 

Best Fundraising Campaign under £100,000 (sponsored by Brown Creative)

  • Echo Echo Dance Company – Echo Echo Festival of Dance & Music
  • National Youth Choirs of Great Britain – Alumni Champions Fund
  • The Fan Museum – Art Happens: Street Fans Campaign
  • Williamson and Priory Friends – Green Gallery Campaign

 

Best Corporate Partnership (sponsored by TicketSource)

  • HOME – Official Sustainability Partnership (with Transport for Greater Manchester)
  • Northern Ballet – first direct bank: Keeping Northern Ballet Moving
  • Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama – partnership with UBS Wealth Management
  • Soft Touch Arts – Pulled Both Ways (with Glynis Wright & Co. Family Solicitors)

 

Best Supporter/Membership Scheme

  • Birmingham Hippodrome – Patrons Scheme
  • Coventry City of Culture – UK City of Culture Bid
  • Saffron Hall Trust – Membership Scheme

 

Best ‘Donor Love’ example

  • Royal Shakespeare Company – Stitch in Time Campaign
  • Shakespeare Schools Foundation – Christmas Card Campaign
  • The National Trust – White Cliffs of Dover Appeal

 

Best Volunteer Fundraiser

  • 14-18 NOW – David Isaac CBE & MT Rainey OBE
  • Cardboard Citizens – Sophie Dexter
  • Petersfield Museum – Jeremy Mitchell

 

Best Alumni Fundraiser

  • Dom Jinks & Joe Meldrum, Plymouth Culture
  • Jess Boyes, Mind the Gap
  • Katie Milton, Ovalhouse

 

 

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges, including:

  • Francis Runacres, Executive Director Enterprise & Innovation (Arts Council England)
  • Marina Jones, Head of Trusts & Foundations (Royal Opera House)
  • Rachel Cockett, Director of Development (Birmingham Museums Trust)
  • Michelle Wright, CEO (Cause4)
  • Bernard Ross, =mc and National Arts Fundraising School Founder-Director
  • Dana Segal, Partner Consultant (=mc) & National Arts Fundraising School tutor.

Submissions were based on three key factors. =mc Director, Bernard Ross explains, saying: “in assessing the nominations we were looking for evidence that the campaign was based on a strong underlying strategy.

“We also wanted to see that the organisation/person had taken a donor-centred approach – that they understood the supporter’s motivations and put them at the heart of the campaign.

“Finally, we wanted to celebrate the innovation and creativity within the sector and share it with the rest of the arts community.

“The shortlisted organisations and fundraisers have been chosen because we believe them to represent excellence in art fundraising”.

Winners

The winners will be announced on Tuesday 1st May at an event held at Ovalhouse theatre in London. Tickets are available for the evening which will feature networking with arts fundraising professionals, champagne, canapés and live music.

