Shortlist announced for 2018 Emcees Arts & Culture Awards for Excellence in Fundraising

Twenty four organisations and eight individuals from across the UK have now been shortlisted for the third annual Emcees Awards.

Over 100 nominations were made for this year’s awards, established by The Management Centre (=mc) and the National Arts Fundraising School to recognise excellence in arts and culture fundraising.

The 2018 Emcees Awards shortlisted nominees are:

Best Fundraising Campaign over £100,000 (sponsored by Execucare)

Bristol Music Trust – Transform the Hall

– Transform the Hall English National Opera – ENO Harewood Artists: 2017 Match Campaign

– ENO Harewood Artists: 2017 Match Campaign National Museums Scotland – Save the Galloway Hoard

– Save the Galloway Hoard Royal Museums Greenwich – The Altazimuth Pavilion Project

Best Fundraising Campaign under £100,000 (sponsored by Brown Creative)

Echo Echo Dance Company – Echo Echo Festival of Dance & Music

– Echo Echo Festival of Dance & Music National Youth Choirs of Great Britain – Alumni Champions Fund

– Alumni Champions Fund The Fan Museum – Art Happens: Street Fans Campaign

– Art Happens: Street Fans Campaign Williamson and Priory Friends – Green Gallery Campaign

Best Corporate Partnership (sponsored by TicketSource)

HOME – Official Sustainability Partnership (with Transport for Greater Manchester)

– Official Sustainability Partnership (with Transport for Greater Manchester) Northern Ballet – first direct bank: Keeping Northern Ballet Moving

– first direct bank: Keeping Northern Ballet Moving Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama – partnership with UBS Wealth Management

– partnership with UBS Wealth Management Soft Touch Arts – Pulled Both Ways (with Glynis Wright & Co. Family Solicitors)

Best Supporter/Membership Scheme

Birmingham Hippodrome – Patrons Scheme

Coventry City of Culture – UK City of Culture Bid

Saffron Hall Trust – Membership Scheme

Best ‘Donor Love’ example

Royal Shakespeare Company – Stitch in Time Campaign

– Stitch in Time Campaign Shakespeare Schools Foundation – Christmas Card Campaign

– Christmas Card Campaign The National Trust – White Cliffs of Dover Appeal

Best Volunteer Fundraiser

14-18 NOW – David Isaac CBE & MT Rainey OBE

– David Isaac CBE & MT Rainey OBE Cardboard Citizens – Sophie Dexter

– Sophie Dexter Petersfield Museum – Jeremy Mitchell

National Arts Fundraising School Best Alumni Fundraiser

Dom Jinks & Joe Meldrum, Plymouth Culture

Jess Boyes, Mind the Gap

Katie Milton, Ovalhouse

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges, including:

Francis Runacres , Executive Director Enterprise & Innovation (Arts Council England)

, Executive Director Enterprise & Innovation (Arts Council England) Marina Jones , Head of Trusts & Foundations (Royal Opera House)

, Head of Trusts & Foundations (Royal Opera House) Rachel Cockett , Director of Development (Birmingham Museums Trust)

, Director of Development (Birmingham Museums Trust) Michelle Wright , CEO (Cause4)

, CEO (Cause4) Bernard Ross , =mc and National Arts Fundraising School Founder-Director

, =mc and National Arts Fundraising School Founder-Director Dana Segal, Partner Consultant (=mc) & National Arts Fundraising School tutor.

Submissions were based on three key factors. =mc Director, Bernard Ross explains, saying: “in assessing the nominations we were looking for evidence that the campaign was based on a strong underlying strategy.

“We also wanted to see that the organisation/person had taken a donor-centred approach – that they understood the supporter’s motivations and put them at the heart of the campaign.

“Finally, we wanted to celebrate the innovation and creativity within the sector and share it with the rest of the arts community.

“The shortlisted organisations and fundraisers have been chosen because we believe them to represent excellence in art fundraising”.

Winners

The winners will be announced on Tuesday 1st May at an event held at Ovalhouse theatre in London. Tickets are available for the evening which will feature networking with arts fundraising professionals, champagne, canapés and live music.