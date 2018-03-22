Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

How the Commission on the Donor Experience’s work is continuing

Posted by on 22 March 2018 in News
0 Comments
How the Commission on the Donor Experience’s work is continuing

The work of the , the biggest voluntary collaboration of UK fundraisers on investigating and sharing best practice, continues to be taken forward.

The Commission published its final reports in July last year at the Institute of Fundraising’s Fundraising Convention in London. The documents represented the research, analysis and discussion of hundreds of fundraisers and thousands of hours of their time.

Donor Experience Project

The reports were well-received, but the work and aims of the Commission is now being taken forward. The Institute of Fundraising is now officially hosting the Donor Experience Project.

Institute of Fundraising Donor Experience group logo

Work on taking the Commission on the Donor Experience forward has continued since it published its findings in July 2017.

 

This has developed from the Donor Experience Special Interest Group which was set up in October 2017.

The project’s goal is “to help fundraisers deliver a great experience so everyone feels good about giving”. It aims to help cultivate “a culture in which charities consistently deliver exemplary experiences for their donors and other supporters”.

The team behind the Donor Experience Project are once again asking for help from fundraisers who are committed to helping change the culture of fundraising, and to “inspiring and stimulating new ways of thinking and behaving”.

 

Donor Experience Project
 
They are looking for fundraisers who want:

  • to share great ideas or case studies
  • to write blogs or opinion pieces
  • to help promote the Commission’s outputs far and wide.

Those wishing to contribute to the Donor Experience Project should contact the team via email. There will also be a regular Donor Experience newsletter available sharing the content contributed.

 

Donor experience categories in

The Donor Experience Commission’s work has also inspired the creation of two new awards categories for fundraisers.

 

Tags:, ,
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Get free email updates

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.

* We do not share your email or personal details.

Related Articles

Sign up for free fundraising news by email

Before you go…

let us keep you up to date with fundraising news, ideas and inspiration with a weekly or daily email.
" />