Deadline for Emcees Awards fast approaching

The deadline for this year’s Emcees Awards, which celebrate best practice in arts and culture fundraising. is on Friday 16 March,

=mc and The National Arts Fundraising School are inviting people to nominate their own organisation or another campaign, partnership or individual in the sector that has impressed them. Now in their third year, Emcees Awards winners last year included The National Gallery, LAMDA, Youth Music and Artichoke.

There are seven categories in this year’s awards:

Award for Best Campaign – £100,000 and above

The Brown Creative Award for Best Campaign – under £100,000

The TicketSource Award for Best Corporate Partnership

Best Supporter/Membership Scheme

Best ‘Donor Love’ example (best stewardship)

Best Volunteer Fundraiser

The National Arts Fundraising School Best Alumni Fundraiser (this award is open only to alumni of the School)

Nominations will be judged by Bernard Ross, =mc and National Arts Fundraising School Founder-Director, Francis Runacres, Executive Director, Enterprise & Innovation at Arts Council England, Marina Jones, Head of Trusts & Foundations at Royal Opera House, Rachel Cockett, Director of Development for Birmingham Museums Trust and Michelle Wright, CEO of Cause4.

Winners will be announced at a special event at Ovalhouse, London on 1 May 2018.

Bernard Ross, =mc Director, said:

“We believe there are some outstanding campaigns as arts organisations become better and better at innovative ways to engage private donors, individuals, companies and foundations. This award scheme is our way of identifying and celebrating the very best in existing practice and sharing it with the rest of the arts community.”

More information along with the nomination page both are available here.

Image: some of last year’s Emcees winners