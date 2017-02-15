Monarch Foundation raised over £460,000 for charity partners in 2016

Monarch Foundation has announced that its customers and employees raised £463,000 for its four charity partners in 2016.

Monarch‘s partners were: Just a Drop (pictured), Blind Veterans UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, and Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

The funds include £420,000 raised by customers from onboard collections: almost £90,000 more than in 2015. Monarch employees raised £20,000 and a further £23,000 was raised through the website via Pennies, the digital charity box, which encourages Monarch customers to donate 50p when booking flights and holidays online.

Monarch’s five UK bases took part in annual fundraising events including Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, raising over £7,000 last year while Monarch also ran its annual ‘Search for Santa’ flight when over 150 ill children take a Santa flight courtesy of Monarch and Leeds Bradford Airport.

Pauline Prow, chair of The Monarch Foundation, said: