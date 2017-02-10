One charity to win a £10,000 makeover of its premises

The Johnstone’s Trade Community Spirit Competition is back, offering a prize to a UK charity of a £10,000 makeover of its premises.

Applications are now being accepted by the professional trade paint specialists for a local community organisation or charity building that could benefit from a redecoration.

Once all applications have been received, a judging process will take place and a shortlist of four will be announced. The decision then falls to members of the general public, who will be asked to vote for their favourite entry to win. The finalists will be invited to the Johnstone’s Painter of the Year event, where the winner will be announced.

The makeover is a paint redecoration and does not include furniture, landscaping or construction.

Applications must be submitted by 24 February. These should include a minimum of four high resolution images, including one external and three internal shots, which should be sent with the completed application form to etaylor@ppg.com.

The Johnstone’s Trade Community Spirit Competition was first run in 2014.

