Thames Valley law firm donates £30k to local charities

Thames Valley law firm Blandy & Blandy LLP has donated over £30,000 to two local charities following a two year partnership.

In 2016 the firm’s staff voted to support Twyford-based Daisy’s Dream and Reading Samaritans.

Over the next two years staff at the firm held a range of events to raise funds for the charities. Two quiz nights, supported by over 30 other firms, raised funds, as did silent auctions, bake sales, a rowathon held outside the firm’s offices, and regular events hosted in turn by different departments.



Staff have also supported both causes through volunteering.

Gill Stevens, director of Daisy’s Dream, said: “Over the two years that Blandy and Blandy have been supporting Daisy’s Dream we have been thrilled by the level of enthusiasm and commitment shown by staff in raising funds; their energy and generosity has made such a huge difference to a small charity such as ourselves. The magnificent amount raised means that we can be confident of meeting the increased demand for our service, reaching ever more children both facing and following bereavement, helping them as they face a very uncertain future.”

New charity partners

On 1 July Blandy & Blandy LLP adopted two new charities, chosen by the firm’s staff, Age UK Berkshire and League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Over 100 charities applied for the partnership.

The firm also continues to support high profile local events including the Reading Santa Run, the Reading Legal Walk and the Reading Pancake – which its team won for a second time this year.