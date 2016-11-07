Applications open for Co-op Local Community Fund

The Co-op Group is to make grants to over 4,000 local groups and charities through its Local Community Fund. It is inviting applications now.

It will make grants to three projects in each of around 1,500 local communities across the UK.

The Co-op Local Community Fund is funded as part of a new membership scheme which gives a 5% reward to shoppers’ on their purchases of Co-op own-brand products and services, together with an additional 1% given to local causes that they can choose.

In addition, a share of the money generated from sales of 5p carrier bags in local stores, plus the profits from the Group’s range of reusable bags, will contribute to the fund available.

The next round of funding will run from March to September 2017.

Who can apply?

Organisations can apply to the Co-op Local Community Fund if:

they are a registered charity;

a small charity registered with HMRC for tax;

a registered community amateur sports club;

a church that’s an ‘excepted’ charity, or

a Scout or Guide group.

Preference will be given to organisations with an income of less than £1 million a year.

Projects will be chosen on the basis that they benefit the local community centred around Co-op Food stores and funeral homes, and “make maximum use” of the amount of funding available.

Which projects qualify?

To qualify, a project’s main activity must:

take place in the UK or Isle of Man

not finish before October 2017

not have religious or political aims (although the Co-op does consider projects led by religious organisations that benefit the wider local community)

meet the Co-op’s values

Nick Crofts, president of the Group’s National Members’ Council, encourage Co-op members to spread the word of the new funding opportunity to their favourite local causes. He said:

“Co-ops exist to support their members and the communities where they live. I know the money raised will provide much-needed funding for organisations that contribute so much to improving local life.”

Applications to the Co-op Local Community Fund close on 16 December 2016.

20,246 total views, 52 views today