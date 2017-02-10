The Childhood Trust launches 2017 Summer Give campaign

The Childhood Trust’s annual match giving campaign Summer Give has launched and London-based charities supporting disadvantaged children can now register to be part of it.

The event will take place from 15th to 19th May 2017 via the online match giving platform The Big Give, and raises money for charities that provide activities and services during the summer holidays for children affected by or at risk of poverty. During this time, donations to participating charities on The Big Give site will be doubled as long as match funds last.

Last year’s Summer Give raised more than £540,000 for 25 local charities: an average of £21,600 each. Over 4,600 disadvantaged London children benefitted from support and 78% of participating charities told The Childhood Trust that they could not have run Summer programmes without funding from the campaign.

Laurence Guinness, CEO of The Childhood Trust said:

“Too many children in London are facing a bleak summer holiday this year. Youth Services budgets across all London Boroughs have been slashed by a third since 2011, knife crime is at a four year high and 500,000 children are struggling for food during the long school summer holidays. This is why we are appealing for as many charities as possible to apply to us for funds now so that this year’s Summer Give campaign can help support even more children.”

Charities can register to take part on Summer Give part of the Big Give site now, and will need to complete the first application stage between 27th February and 13th March. Further details on eligibility can also be found on the site.

The Childhood Trust has raised over £6.1 million using matched funding since 2013, supporting over 150 projects.